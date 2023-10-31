Spain, everyone is crazy about the future Queen. The ceremony in honor of 18 year old Lenor

There Princess Lenor of Bourbon turns 18. An important date for the whole Spain because reaching the age of majority coincides with ceremony of future installation to the throne. There will be an official announcement with lots of ceremony of the important legacy: Lenor she will become Queen of Spain. These are his first statements: “A responsibility and a great honor“. Lenor – we read in Il Giornale – will swear loyalty to the Constitution. She has an important role: to “rejuvenate” the Spanish monarchy and above all to remove the memory of the eventful end of the reign of his grandfather Juan Carlos. “I am aware of what my duty is and what my duties entail responsibility“, explains the princess of Asturias (this is its official title).

As soon as the oaththe heir of the Spanish Crown – continues Il Giornale – will be able to constitutionally succeed his fatherThe King Felipe VIat the head of the state and the armed forces. The ceremony will be held in front of the two chambers of Parliament gathered in extraordinary session, in the presence of main representatives of the State. It is a rite of passage prepared for some time and also carried out by his grandfather Juan Carlos I in 1969 – designated his successor by the dictator Francisco Franco, died six years later – and then in 1986 by his father Felipe VI. But this time the rituals from history books will be refreshed by social media. She is called the “normal” princesslittle gossip and a lot of study.

