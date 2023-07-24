Spain left the future of the formation of the Government on hold this Sunday after general elections in which not even the right-wing bloc – led by the Popular Party (PP) – nor the left – headed by the Socialist Party (PSOE) – obtained a sufficient majority in the formation of Parliament.

(See here: Pedro Sánchez or Núñez Feijóo? Spain defines its future president between the PP and the PSOE)

Therefore, The pacts between parties will play from today a fundamental role in both blocks to obtain the necessary votes and appoint an Executive.

The PP, whose most visible head is Alberto Núñez Feijóo, was the winner with 136 deputies after the scrutiny of more than 99 percent of the votes. While the PSOE, led by the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, added 122 seats.

For its part, the right-wing formation Vox, of Santiago Abascal, lost 19 seats in these elections and was left with 33 deputies in Congress. While Sumar, the left-wing coalition headed by the second vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Dayz, ranked as the fourth force, with 31 seats, four less than those obtained by its predecessors, United We Can, in the previous elections.

With these results, neither of the two blocks of the left (PSOE-Sumar) and right (PP-Vox) would have an absolute majority, which in Spain is set at 176 seats to have the possibility of appointing a head of government.

Among the Catalan independence forces, ERC suffered a severe setback, falling from 13 to 7 representatives; Junts per Catalunya lost one and was left with six, while the Basque independentistas of EH-Bildu surpassed the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) for the first time, with six deputies against five.

Despite this decline, these formations may continue to hold the key to the formation of the Government.The participation in these elections was 70.18 percent, almost 4 points more than the figures registered in the general elections of November 10, 2019, when it was 66.23 percent, according to official data.

View of the ballot boxes in Spain. Photo: EFE/ Orlando Barria

The Popular Party advances and the Socialist Party resists

The PP won 47 more seats than in the 2019 elections and confirmed the upward trend of this party since the municipal and regional elections on May 28, when the formation of Núñez Feijóo took over traditional PSOE strongholds and also achieved absolute majorities in the Madrid City Council and the regional government.

That was the trigger for the advancement of the general elections, scheduled for the end of the year, announced by Sánchez the day after the May elections.

The candidate of the Sumar alliance, Yolanda Díaz.

“I take charge of forming a government in accordance with the majority will of the Spanish people and I ask that no one be tempted to blockade Spain again,” said Núñez Feijóo, claiming that “it is up to him to try” to form a government while being cheered by his supporters. “All the most voted candidates have governed,” he stressed during his speech.

Meanwhile, the PSOE, against all odds and the polls, resisted the good moment of the PP and added two more deputies than in the 2019 general elections.

The right had raised these elections as a dispute between “el sanchismo” or the change of direction in Spain, something that finally continues in the air.

“There are more of us, many more of us who want Spain to move forward, and that is how it will continue to be,” Pedro Sánchez told the followers gathered at the doors of the PSOE headquarters in Madrid, to whom he said that his intention is to continue governing in Spain.

What does the hegemony of the Popular Party and the Socialist Party mean?

The bipartisanship, embodied by the PP and PSOE, gained strength in these elections and obtained its best result in a decade after several elections in which the emergence of new parties such as Podemos (left), Ciudadanos (liberals) and Vox had led to its worst numbers since the beginning of democracy.

Of these forces, Ciudadanos disappeared from the electoral map, which radically changed the political scenario and pushed for the strengthening of bipartisanship, together with the sharp fall of Vox, which lost 19 deputies.

However, the changes did not occur only on the right, but also on the left.

The political space of Unidas Podemos, now within the Sumar platform, has lost more than half of its seats since 2016, at which time the party, then led by Pablo Iglesias, managed to obtain 71 deputies in the Spanish Congress.

Now, the big question is who will be able to join more parties to form a government and obtain the necessary votes to anoint a president.

What will happen in Spain?

In principle, analysts believe that the presence of Vox, a Francoist-minded party that promotes policies that seek to end the trans law, the euthanasia law, among others, could represent a challenge to gain support.

However, Núñez Feijóo warned this Sunday that no party that has achieved the widest vote has ever been left without the option of forming a government.

According to the projections made this Sunday by Spanish television, the PSOE could add 172 votes and the PP, 169. However, this is still insufficient to appoint the Executive.

Once the Parliament has been constituted, King Felipe VI will receive representatives of the different parliamentary forces and will propose a candidate for investiture, who must have the support of an absolute majority of the Congress of Deputies, in a first vote, or a simple majority in the next. If, in short, there was not a viable majority, neither on the right nor on the left, the country would be headed for new elections in a few months.

Following the results, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, reacted to the news in a brief tweet. “Good for Spain… Progressivism resists (sic)”, he pointed out.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and Efe