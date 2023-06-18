On Saturday, only a few dozen of these birds could be seen in the place, due to the prolonged drought in Spain that dried up the salt water lake, and prompted most of the migratory birds to move away from those marshes.

A resident of the area, Alberto Gonzalez Sanchez, 53, told Reuters on Saturday: “It’s a shame that tourists and people come here on this day. The lake is usually filled with flamingos and many other birds. It seems that climate change he is the cause”.

The official in charge of the Fuente de Piedra natural region told radio station Cadena Ser in February that the level of precipitation was the lowest since 1995.

The area was declared a natural reserve in 1984, and since then the number of baby flamingos that have emerged from eggs at the lake in Malaga has exceeded 200,000, according to data from the Department of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainability in Andalusia.