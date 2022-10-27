Never three Spanish clubs eliminated in the first round. Barcelona and Sevilla go to the Europa League, the fate of Atletico to be decided. Economic crisis and bad choices are the causes of the debacle

Call it Europa Liga. When there is still one matchday left at the end of the Champions League rounds, Spain already knows that in the round of 16 of the top European competition they will only have the real Madridoutgoing champion. Barcelona And Seville they will continue their continental journey in the Europa League. How Atleticoat best: because the fatigued and unlucky Cholo even risks fourth place

NEVER HAPPENED – Let’s start with a numerical observation: since the Champions League has existed, three Spanish clubs have never been eliminated in the first round. There is no need to draw hasty conclusions, because only 5 months ago La Liga offered 50% of the teams involved in the Champions League semifinals, with the surprising Villarreal able to take out first Juventus and then even Bayern Munich to keep company with Madrid .

THE DIFFERENCE – Having said that, other numbers, however, tell us that in this strange start to a season conditioned by the autumn World Cup, the Spanish teams in the Champions League are suffering to death: between Madrid, Barça, Atletico and Sevilla in the first 5 days they have remedied just 6 victories (only one away, and half of the spoils are from Ancelotti), with 6 draws and even 8 defeats. The 30% of successes is in stark contrast to what is happening in Betis, Real Sociedad and Villarreal in Europe and the Conference League: the three Spaniards have won 13 games out of 14, 93%, with the equal of Betis with Roma. See also Boston-Brooklyn is the best of the first round: race-7 wins ...

THE QUESTION – Has La Liga suddenly become a minor league? The answer is no, because two months of difficulty are not enough to express such a definitive judgment. It should be remembered that in the current century the Spanish teams have dominated in Europe so far, with 34 successes between Champions, Europa League, Conference League and Super Cup against 13 of the English and 6 of the Italians and Germans, but precisely for this reason the seasonal flops they make even more noise.

CASE BY CASE – The Sevilla crisis was highly predictable. Selling two power plants like Kounde and Diego Carlos replacing them with Marcao (always injured), Nianzou or Rekik and Gudelj is a highly risky move. As well as stuffing the team with half shoes without having a really strong striker. For some time Monchi has not been able to find the shots that have made him famous and the obligation to make ends meet has done the rest. Sevilla are struggling, they have already changed their coach passing from Lopetegui to Sampaoli, and his crisis is not a surprise.

LOST CHOLO – The situation of Atletico Madrid is different. After the finals reached and lost with Madrid in 2014 and 2016, the ebb has come. Simeone, on the Colchonera bench for 11 years, seems to have lost that vital energy that has always been the engine of his team, rarely beautiful but always warrior and often effective. Atletico won La Liga in 2021, but the impression is that the Cholista model has gone beached. The relationship problems with Joao Felix, a very dear and somewhat childish talent, who was admitted to the 87th minute of an exasperated, very complicated and decisive challenge last night, are the manifesto of a creative fraud. “I have a hard head, I will continue to try,” Simeone said yesterday after the incredible final match with Bayer Leverkusen (penalty missed at 98 ‘) to those who asked him for information on the future of him and the team. Meanwhile, on Tuesday in Oporto he will try to win the passage to the Europa League See also Barça and Dembélé crash Bilbao: 4-0 and Real again at +3

BLAUGRANA DISASTER – The case of Barcelona is very different, since the “treble” of 2015 has been in continuous decline, with the exception of the semifinal of 2019. The slaps taken, with Leo Messi, in Paris, Turin, Rome, Liverpool had repeatedly rang the bell alarm, however, the presence of the Argentine masked increasingly evident problems. Barcelona paid dearly for Covid and a wicked economic management with half a billion thrown away for Coutinho, Dembélé and Griezmann and ended with the resignation of president Bartomeu.

NO LEO, NO PARTY – Laporta is back with his glorious memories and contagious enthusiasm, but in the face of bankruptcy he was unable to hold back the exorbitant Messi. And without Leo, Barça ended up from the Champions League to the Europa League for two years in a row. It had last happened to him in 2000.

MAD EXPENSES – Worse, in this crazy summer Barcelona have mortgaged assets for almost 800 million euros by spending on the market like a wealthy English team. He wanted to win immediately, and the conviction that things could return to shine was such that in the 22-23 budget, theoretically higher than one billion and 200 million, the money was put in for qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The club of the cantera has relied on the “cartera”, or the wallet: the investment in 34-year-old Lewandowski, 45 million at Bayern plus a salary of 10-16-13-10 million net per year, went in that direction and risks to become an unsustainable burden. See also Latest Tigres transfer news: Junior Alonso, Samuel Gigot, Alexis Vega and more

XAVI ANNASPA – Xavi was hired to become the new Guardiola, but Pep’s former Barça brain is struggling: in the Champions League so far he has a win, 2 draws and 4 defeats. And in the Europa League, after having struggled to eliminate Napoli and Galatasaray last year, he fell with Eintracht. “There are still 4 titles to be won, the season cannot be considered a failure,” Xavi said last night. He is right, but the elimination from the Champions League did very badly. And his difficulties also seem dialectical as well as tactics: Xavi can’t get the ball rolling even in the press conference, amid references to referees and repetitions of talks about Blaugrana’s DNA by now outdated.

THE COMPARISON – Laporta has sold an enthusiasm that does not correspond to the real strength of the team. At the Camp Nou last night there were over 84,000 spectators. Over 92,000 against Inter. But the team in Europe is not doing well. And here we return to the starting point, with other interesting numbers. In La Liga, Barcelona have only conceded goals in two games out of 11, in the nefarious Clásico at the Bernabeu and in a clear victory with Real Sociedad. At Camp Nou, 6 games with Ter Stegen’s goal clean. In Europe, however, Barcelona have conceded goals from everyone, even from Viktoria Plzen, and at home 3 from Inter and 3 from Bayern. This start of the season tells us that Barça can compete in La Liga, less than with Madrid. As if to demonstrate that this is the level: that of a Europa Liga.