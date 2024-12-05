Starting this Thursday, Spain welcomes two new Palestinian patients from the Gaza Strip. This is an oncology patient who has traveled with her four children and a 15-year-old boy with severe trauma from the effects of the bombings and who has arrived accompanied by his mother and one of his sisters.

The patients landed this morning at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas airport. They made the trip on a Romanian military plane that stopped in Budapest, where it left a patient and his six companions, and also in Brussels, where another five patients accompanied by thirteen family members will receive medical care.

The arrival in Madrid has been coordinated by the National Institute of Health Management (INGESA) and the cabinet of the Minister of Health, Mónica García, who had already coordinated the trip from the field to attend to the health needs of the patients.

As reported by the Ministry of Health in a press release, the two patients are in good condition and do not need urgent care. They are currently with their families in shelters made available by the NGO Accem and will be treated at the Gómez Ulla Military Hospital in Madrid.









Five countries

«Spain was proud to inaugurate this humanitarian mechanism through the Ministry of Health. “5 European countries have already joined,” celebrated the minister, Mónica García, through her ‘X’ account.

These two patients join the other 15 that Spain has welcomed since last July, most of them minors, as well as the 33 family members who accompany them. Reception is carried out through the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union.