A man passes an employment office in Madrid. Rodrigo Jiménez / EFE

Old habits are difficult to eradicate. Spain has once again become the European economy that destroys the most jobs in a crisis. With the pandemic, the loss of jobs almost tripled that of the rest of European countries during the first half of the year. These data do not include workers who have availed themselves of temporary employment protection schemes such as ERTE, which have been implemented throughout the European Union. We will have to wait for these to conclude to have a more complete perspective of the impact of the virus. However, in Spain the initial part of casualties seems bleak.

The Spanish economy lost 7.5% of employment between April and June, according to standardized Eurostat data. And to this loss we must add another 1% from the first quarter. In other words, it was destroyed around 8% in the first half of the year. If the INE figures are taken, between January and June 1.35 million employed persons disappeared in Spain. On the contrary, in Germany only 1.4% was suppressed in the second quarter and nothing in the first, according to Eurostat. France, 2.6% in the second and 0.2% in the first. And the United Kingdom only left 0.7% of jobs despite suffering a GDP drop similar to the Spanish one. The explanation for this lower impact is that one in three British workers is in the equivalent of the ERTE with data for August (about 10 million out of 30 million employed). By not limiting sectors and having no prerequisites, the use of the furlough – the name of this mechanism in the UK – has been massive. In addition, they also include the self-employed and grant up to 80% of the salary, with a maximum of 2,000 pounds (about 2,240 euros).

Other countries included in Eurostat suffered much lower job losses than Spain. The Netherlands, 3.1%; Austria, 4.1%; Poland, 1.2%, or Sweden, 1.3%. The European statistical agency has not yet released the numbers for Italy because its national agency has not released the figures for the second quarter. But Eurostat does make an estimate of the unemployment rate. And this has remained very stable, from which it can be deduced that it has eliminated a very low percentage of the occupation, according to Raymond Torres, Funcas’ business director.

ERTE, kurzarbeit, furlough, chômage partiel, cassa integrazione guadagni… All governments have implemented temporary employment protection schemes. This time it is not like in 2008, when there was an inflated construction sector and whose employment had to adjust because it was unsustainable. The idea this time is based on the fact that the pandemic is a temporary blow, and that it had to be overcome by protecting workers’ incomes until normality returned. For example, tourism would return once the pandemic passed. So everywhere the kurzarbeit, the scheme that allowed Germany to successfully weather the previous financial crisis. Already in the previous crisis, the Zapatero government launched the ERTE, which became widespread with the PP after reinforcing this figure in the 2012 reform. And now the Sánchez Executive has created the ERTE motivated by the covid and has streamlined its deadlines .

Despite the enormous relief from ERTEs, Spain is once again one of the countries that destroys the most jobs when it faces a recession. Adjustments are not produced by reducing hours, lowering wages or changing conditions to withstand the collapse of activity. The temporary ones always suffer the first blow of the crisis when they are fired or not renewed. Spanish companies have a very fast and effective mechanism to adjust their costs, which also does not create problems with the bulk of their workforce, but which generates serious social and productivity consequences.

This can be seen in the Labor Force Survey for the second quarter, in which two thirds of the missing jobs were temporary. While the rate of destruction was 2% among the fixed, in the temporary it shot up to 11%.

That said, timing has not been the only deciding factor. It also contributes that Spain made the hardest confinement in the world, as shown by Google mobility data. And that caused a much greater drop in activity, 5.2% in the first quarter and 18.5% in the second, drops only matched by the United Kingdom, with 2% and 20.4%.

And another important factor has been the sectoral structure of the economy. For example, Poland also has a high proportion of temporary workers. Along with Spain, it is one of the countries with the highest temporary employment ratios. And yet it has only removed 1.2%. It is probably due to the fact that it has not had to take measures to contain the virus as harsh as Spain and, above all, because its economy does not have such a high dependence on tourism, hospitality and leisure, the activities that are most affected by the social distancing and where, to make matters worse, temporary hiring abounds.

A very serious problem for young people

Temporality is a problem that has been present in the Spanish economy since it was used to create jobs in the eighties. And no government has approved a reform that cuts it off. Minister Fátima Báñez, of the PP, presented one designed for it, but never closed it. And the current Ministry of the Economy relied on the austrian backpack. Until the pandemic arrived and left it in the drawer. “The temporary nature and short duration of jobs slows the accumulation of experience of young people”, and therefore their ability to get better jobs and wages, explained the director of the Bank of Spain’s Economy, Óscar Arce, in a recent presentation. Furthermore, in the midst of the recession, the temporary situation prevents young people from being entitled to unemployment benefits, leaving them as their only resource the help of families. “The high temporality of young people generates a strong cyclical behavior of their labor income,” said Arce.