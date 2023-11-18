The country presides over the EU Council and commissioned a report that shows the importance of Latin America for the European bloc

The commercial relationship between Latin America and Europe is permeated by reservations and prejudices on both sides, which sometimes distort the perception that one region has of the other.

This is the starting point of a study carried out by think tank Spanish Real Instituto Elcano and commissioned by Spain as part of its presidency of the Council of the EU (European Union), a body that brings together government ministers from the bloc’s member countries, and whose results were presented last week. One of the flags of the Spanish presidency of the Council is, precisely, “expansion and diversification” of commercial relations with Latin Americans.

Europeans’ perception of the economy is not supported by data

“The widespread perception in Europe is that Latin America is a political and economic disaster; that China occupied the vacuum left by Europe and the United States, because they abandoned the region; and that companies that trusted in Latin America and invested there devalued themselves”, says the president of the Real Instituto Elcano, José Juan Ruiz.

This perception that Ruiz describes is the starting point of the report, called “Why is Latin America important?”. Here’s the completein Spanish (PDF – 4 MB).

Over more than 1 year of research, European academics, businesspeople and politicians were interviewed. The opinions collected were compared with economic data to analyze whether they are, in fact, supported by reality. The conclusion is that they are not.

Among Europeans who share this pessimistic view of Latin America, one of the exceptions is Germany. “If you ask the experts here [na Alemanha], you would not, in general, have these answers. If you ask the general public, maybe yes”says to D.W. Orlando Baquero, president of LAV (Association for Latin America), an organization based in Hamburg. Baquero attributes this situation to the limited news coverage about the region.

He explains that Latin America “there are higher and different risks than those seen in Europe, and some companies do not know how to deal with them” –mainly in episodes of political instability. Baquero, however, considers that the region is large and diverse. “For each business model there is a destination with possibilities.”

Latin America is neither an economic disaster nor a political failure

Although Latin America has not been able to reach, over the last few decades, the income level of more developed countries, Ruiz considers that the same has happened with “most emerging countries”, with the exception of China. According to the expert, the region made notable progress over the course of the century in comparative terms – also with the exception of Argentina and Venezuela.

Ruiz also highlights that Latin America, unlike Arab countries or Southeast Asia, is the only emerging region seeking development “from democracy”. There have been political crises, instability, division and polarization, but no more so than in other regions affected by a certain global trend of delegitimization, he argues.

“In terms of democratic development and respect for human rights, Latin America ranks first among developing regions,” the report says.

Still, prejudices persist. Six years ago, the Elcano Institute had already published a report with the same title, in an attempt to convince European authorities of the importance of strengthening ties with the region. But now, researchers say, the moment is decisive.

Mercosur-EU agreement is a “golden chance”

“The European Union has a golden chance to become a protagonist [econômico] in the region”, argued former Uruguayan Economy Minister Ernesto Talbi during his presentation to the EU Council. “Starting with the Mercosur-EU agreement.”

Talvi, who is also a former chief economist at the Central Bank of Uruguay, highlights the importance of ratifying the free trade agreement between the blocs, something that would improve commercial relations not only between the two sides of the Atlantic, but also between the two countries themselves. Latin Americans, with the introduction of “technical initiatives” such as the harmonization of origin standards or the simplification of foreign and digital trade.

The estimate, according to the economist, is that trade between Latin America and Europe will increase by 70%, and that among Latinos this growth will reach 40%. “That [o acordo] is of such obvious mutual interest that it cannot not occur”, said Talbi.

Private interests hinder free trade agreement

“Whenever something is of general interest, it is blocked by particular interests that will be affected”, laments Talvi, mentioning by name the European agricultural sector, led by the French, who fear seeing their competitiveness undermined compared to the Latins, whose environmental regulations are less restrictive.

Talvi suggests compensation to affected sectors as a solution to “unblock these obstacles”. Instead of traditional economic compensations, he talks about offering “much longer fiscal or adaptation deadlines for the most sensitive sectors”, so that all other sectors, where there are no conflicts of interest, can benefit from the agreement.

“I think once these flows start moving, a lot of these fears will dissipate”, says Talvi. “There is a lot to gain. This agreement is, today, the one with the greatest potential for mutual gains in the world.”

Baquero, from LAV, agrees. “I believe that the contract, as negotiated, is very beneficial”, he assesses. “It is worth remembering that Brazil alone is a market of 200 million people which, without the agreement, is very difficult to enter. Brazilians have an expression for these obstacles to business: the ‘Brazil cost’.”

For Baquero, the agreement would improve both Latin America’s agricultural dependence on China and the diversification of suppliers in Europe – the latter point being particularly sensitive since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which called into question Europe’s dependence on gas from Moscow. “We don’t want the same thing to happen to us as happened with Russian gas in Germany”, says Baquero, recalling the hardship that the country went through in the first months of the war.

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | YouTube| Whatsapp | app | Instagram | Newsletter