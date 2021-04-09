Many countries are doing badly economically due to the corona pandemic. Spain wants to venture a new start after the crisis with a four-day week.

Madrid – The idea sounds good at first: No longer working five days a week, but only four. The idea has been discussed for years. Arguments for this are that employees would be more motivated and productive if they had a day off during the week, so many proponents of the project, reports the Bavarian radio. Spain wants to introduce the four-day week from autumn. “Spain is one of the countries where people in Europe have the longest working days. And our country is not particularly productive for that, ”says Iñigo Errejon, head of the small left party Más País, describing the situation. “Why don’t we try to spend less time at the desk and have more time for beautiful things?” He adds. He has been committed to the project for months. Headwind is coming from the EU, as it is supposed to support the project.

Four-day week in Spain: It starts in autumn – the cost is around 50 million euros

The model project in Spain is scheduled to begin this autumn. Around 6,000 employees from 200 mainly medium-sized and smaller companies will then only work four days a week for at least a year. But should receive the same wages. The reason for this is that the companies create new jobs. If five employees do not work one day a week each, the company could hire an additional full-time employee to cover the workload, reports the daily News. The problem with it: It costs.

Spain pays the companies money for this. There is talk of a total of 50 million euros, but this money is not left in the budget. Therefore, the money could probably come from the EU’s corona rescue package. Economics professor Juan Torres from the University of Seville doesn’t think that’s a bad thing. “Sure, we’re spending money on an experiment that we don’t know whether it will really bring anything. But the costs are manageable. They don’t compete in the slightest with other aid that is being paid out in this pandemic. In comparison, it’s a tiny fraction, ”says Torres Focus online.

Four-day week in Spain: criticism hails above all from economic experts

The plan has met with a lot of criticism, however, as this model could also be viewed as a 20 percent wage increase, they say daily News. In December Ricardo Mur, President of the Association of Companies from Aragon, described the model project as “madness”. “To get out of a crisis, you have to work more, not less,” says Murr. In Germany, too, the project is viewed rather critically. MEP and economist Stefan Berger (CDU) speaks of a “pretty tough thing” and raises the objection: “Those who work less produce less. As a result, a society has never become richer. ”The FDP budget expert in the European Parliament, Moritz Körner, seems to have a similar view and says about the Spanish plans:“ That shouldn’t set a precedent. ”And adds:“ I don’t think that the EU has proposed a four-day week as a reform. “

The EU Commission is currently examining the member states’ plans for using the funds from the Corona aid package. The EU Vice-Commission President Valdis Dombrovskis does not seem to be really satisfied with the ideas on how to spend the money he has so far. There is still “a lot of work to be done before the plans are mature enough,” he said at the end of March. Spain is also in the sights of the EU Vice-Commission President. “The Spanish plan is vague, many say that.” The Greens in the European Parliament even accuse Dombrovskis of having an inappropriateness of Spain: He is clearly against the efforts to reform the labor market there Government position, said the co-chairman of the Green Group, Philippe Lamberts, reported Focus online. (dp)