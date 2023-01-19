Home page politics

From: Vincent Bussow

Split

Before the invasion, the Normandy format was seen as a beacon of hope in the Ukraine conflict. Does it return now? Spain insists on peace talks with Putin.

Davos – In the Ukraine war, negotiations seem to be a long way off. In Kyiv, people never tire of emphasizing that peace can only come through the complete restoration of their own territory. Putin, on the other hand, apparently still sticks to his war goals, which are incompatible with them. The tentative mediation attempts of the first months of the war have accordingly been frozen. Just recently, the Eastern Europe historian Karl Schlöger attested to a “complete ignorance of the situation” among supporters of negotiations in the Ukraine conflict. But now the Normandy format could return.

Negotiations with Putin seem hopeless to many. The Spanish Prime Minister Sánchez still advocates talks in the Ukraine war and relies on Scholz and Macron. (Archive image) © Aleksey Babushkin/dpa

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Sánchez wants to “maintain contact with Putin”

The impetus for the possible revival of the format came on Wednesday (January 19) from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. On the fringes of the World Economic Forum in Davos, he spoke out in favor of negotiations with Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine war. “It is important that we keep in touch with Putin,” he said CNN. He strongly advocates that the governments in Germany and France take the lead. Both nations were an essential part of the format.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

Russia-Ukraine Negotiations: Return to Normandy Format?

Before the Russian invasion, the Normandy format was considered the main mechanism for talks between Russia and Ukraine. It was established in 2014, after Russia’s annexation of Crimea. Representatives from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany came together to talk about an end to the Ukraine conflict, which at the time was still limited to the east of the country. The last time a meeting of this kind took place was on February 10, 2022 – two weeks before the invasion.

Sánchez now said that the other EU members Paris and Berlin would support such an initiative. He himself has the opportunity on Thursday to personally appeal to at least one of the format participants. He and Macron are meeting in Barcelona to sign a Franco-Spanish friendship agreement. It remains to be seen what tones will come from the French President afterwards. (vbu)