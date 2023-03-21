Chancellor José Manuel Albares established the issue as a priority in the country’s mandate in the presidency of the European Union

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, José Manuel Albares, established the deepening of relations with Latin America as one of the country’s priorities in the mandate he will assume as president of the EU (European Union) as of July 1st.

According to Albares, Spain “it has always been the bridge and the defender” between Europe and Latin America. He said that the European continent “is living on the back” for Latin American countries, but which will strive to put the relationship with these nations “at the heart of the European agenda”.

“Latin America is by far the most Eurocompatible region on the planet, and it’s natural for us to talk to each other. But we must also make economic and commercial progress. That is why we need definitive advances in trade agreements with Mexico, Chile and Mercosur”said the Spanish chancellor in an interview published by the newspaper The globe this Tuesday (21.Mar.2023).

“We don’t want Latin America to be the center of Europe only when a Spaniard passes for the Presidency of the EU. We want this to be something structural.”completed.

The speech precedes the 28th Ibero-American Summit, which will take place from Friday to Saturday (24-25 March) in Santo Domingo, capital of the Dominican Republic. It will be the 1st meeting of the 22 countries in the group since the covid-19 pandemic. Read the list of members.

Albares added that the meeting should celebrate the signing of joint documents, such as letters on environmental, digital and food safety rights. The summit will be followed by another broader meeting between the countries of CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) and the European Union in Brussels, Belgium, from 17 to 18 July.

The chancellor avoided talking about vetoes to the presence of the Venezuelan delegation at the July meeting. “The EU must decide who participates on its behalf and Celac must decide who participates on its behalf. This is how the EU has acted with other regions, such as Africa.”

He said support the “dialogue” internally in Venezuela and wait for the “The path to democracy opens strongly in Venezuela […] peacefully”.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Albares pointed out that the majority of Latin America was against the Russian invasion at the UN General Assembly (United Nations). He assessed that Latin American countries are included in a “peace region” what “believe in multilateralism”.

“It is not a European war, it is a war that concerns everyone, and in Latin America this has been very well understood. This is a region of peace, there are generally no wars in Latin America, they believe in multilateralism”said José Manuel Albares.