Spain is in Birmingham (England) with 8 athletes, six in the male category and two in the female category, with the firm intention of following the historic streak in the European Cup of 10,000 meters. The National Team has achieved at least one medal in 21 of the previous 23, 91%. On this occasion, the coach José Peiró has chosen two powerful teams that have seen how in the women’s category the loss at the last minute of Nuria Lugueros will avoid being able to score for teams in women. Maitane Melero and Marta Galimany will fight for a great individual position and they dream of an almost unthinkable 31: 25.00 that would give a ticket to the Games.

Therefore, The responsibility to achieve the joint goal of achieving metal is the task of the men who will be led by the current champion of Spain, Juan Antonio ‘Chiki’ Pérez, leader of the year with his fabulous 27: 46.08 achieved two weeks ago in Ostrava and that made him at 33 years old the fastest in this distance in the last thirteen years in our country. It will be his sixth participation in a competition where he has already achieved three second places at the individual level (2015, 2016 and 2017). Along with him, Carlos Mayo, who comes from being third in the 5,000 of the Superliga in Chorzow; Jorge Blanco, who arrives with 28: 25.76; Jesús Ramos (28: 23.89); Raúl Celada (28: 25.10) and Yago Rojo (28.31.85); the latter with an Olympic minimum already in the marathon.

The objective is by teams and will have a priori France and Great Britain as great rivals, but there is also the personal motivation of look for the Olympic minimum for Tokyo which is in at 27: 28.00. In men, Spain has been on the podium 19 times, with ten golds (1999, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2018), seven silvers and two bronzes. The competition will be held at the University of Birmingham Athletics Park at almost night time: 9:30 pm for women and 10:15 pm for men, Spanish time.