It was a procedural match, but when the National Team plays, the Spain shirt obliges more than to fulfill it well. That is why the result against Bosnia, 28-24 (12-14) does not compensate for the disappointment of seeing Hispanics slow in defense, downcast against a rival without left-handers, slow, out of place. Come on, you had to rub your eyes to believe what was happening on the track in Bratislava. Okay, yes, victory, undefeated, very good, applause, but you can’t hide the feeling of reluctance. Moreover, of the four penalties that the team had, two were scored and two ended on the woodwork; and more, simple counterattacks to the post or against the goalkeeper by infallible players. With just that, with a normal success of a big team like Spain, it would not have taken 50 minutes to get the victory on track (23-22). Surely the Hispanics were in a kind of mental nap that Jordi Ribera tried to settle by shaking the team, with relays, with defensive changes, with timeouts. As a justification for what we saw, that it is difficult to maintain concentration in a friendly when the important thing begins in three days.

Any. The alarm clock must have sounded in the last quarter of the game, in time to win. Relief at last.

Ribera gave entry to the three players who had not debuted: bad luck for Hernández in goal (he scored a goal!), without collaboration, he was sold; Odriozola, on the far right, who scored three goals in a row, and that’s it; and Chema Márquez, who appeared in the second half, only in attack, but played as he is, with self-confidence for better and for worse (this time very positive) and was with Agustín Casado the highlight of the Spanish attack.

Bosnia did not rush. I already had the suitcase ready to return home and without hurry, moving and moving, with unorthodox crosses, to his own, he put up too much of a face against Spain, which is not going to win by 20 goals, no, because all the teams play, but Nor is it to be in trouble before such an unbalanced bloc.

Ribera had to put in Gonzalo Pérez, who is a goalkeeper who apart from stopping also imposes and discourages, and with little else, the awakening of the bloc led Spain to victory on a day that Peciña and Miguel Sánchez did not take advantage of the opportunity to become strong in defense.