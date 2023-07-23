In the exciting matchday 2 of the Women’s World Cup, all eyes are on the confrontation between Spain and Zambia. After an impressive victory against Costa Rica, the Spanish team has shown its potential on the field. Now, with a team strengthened and determined to achieve glory, expectations are raised for the next game against Zambia. Both teams will fight tirelessly to ensure their passage to the next phase of the tournament, promising a football spectacle full of emotions and passion.
In which stadium is Spain vs Zambia played?
City: Kinglsland, New Zealand. Stadium: Edean Park
Date: Wednesday, July 26
Schedule: 09:30 in Spain, 04:30 in Argentina and 01:30 in Mexico
How can you watch Spain vs Zambia on television in Spain?
Television channel: the 2
How can you watch Spain vs Zambia on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Spain vs Zambia on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Spain vs Zambia on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
Rival
Result
Competition
Costa Rica
3-0V
Friendly
Vietnam
9-0V
Friendly
Denmark
2-0V
Friendly
Panama
7-0V
Friendly
China
3-0V
world
Rival
Result
Competition
Japan
5-0 D
Friendly
Germany
2-3V
Friendly
Ireland
3-2D
Friendly
Swiss
3-3
Friendly
South Korea
5-0 D
world
In the run-up to this exciting confrontation, a single uncertainty arises: the presence of Alexia Putellas. The player has participated in part of the last training session with the team and she seems set to play next Wednesday. However, from the Spanish team they are cautious and want to take all the necessary precautions. After carrying out individual exercises during the first week of training and participating in fifteen minutes of the debut, everything seems to point to a more than possible ownership.
Spain: Mass, Batlle, Paredes, Ivana Andrés, Carmona, Bonmatí, Hermoso, Putellas, Salma, Mariona, Esther.
Zambia: Sakala, Belemu, Musase, Mweemba, Tembo, Lungu, Banda, Katongo, Kundananji, Mapepa and Banda
Spain 4-0 Zambia
