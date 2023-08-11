After the players trained by Jorge Vilda have managed to beat the Netherlands team in the quarterfinals of the 2023 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand, they have managed to certify their presence in the semifinals of this prestigious tournament. In front, they will have the Swedish, who comes from doing the same in the quarterfinals after beating the national team of Japan by one goal to two.
Today we will show you all the necessary information prior to the meeting.
In which stadium is Spain vs Sweden played?
City: Kingsland, New Zealand
Stadium: Eden Park
Date: Tuesday August 11
Schedule: 10:00 in Spain, 02:00 in Mexico, 05:00 in Argentina
How can you watch Spain vs Sweden on television in Spain?
Television channel: RTVE
How can you watch Spain vs Sweden on television in Argentina?
live streaming: Directv Sports
How can you watch Spain vs Sweden on television in Mexico?
No information
How can you watch Spain vs Sweden on television in the United States?
live streaming: FOX Sports, Fubotv
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Netherlands
|
2-1V
|
world
|
Swiss
|
1-5V
|
world
|
Japan
|
4-0 D
|
world
|
Zambia
|
5-0V
|
world
|
Costa Rica
|
3-0V
|
world
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Japan
|
2-1V
|
world
|
USA
|
0(5-4)0V
|
world
|
Argentina
|
0-2V
|
world
|
Italy
|
5-0V
|
world
|
South Africa
|
2-1V
|
world
For this semifinal match, the Spanish national team will have all its troops. Jorge Vilda’s men do not have any injuries and all the players can be aligned for this match
In the same way, the squad of the Swedish team does not have any injured player and all may be available for these semifinals
Spain:Coll; Oihane, Paredes, Codina, Batlle; Bonmatí, Abelleira, Jenni Hermoso; Alba Redondo, Esther González, Salma Paralluelo.
Sweden: Falk, Lennartson Ilestedt, Eriksson, Sandberg, Jakobsson, Bennison, Janogy, Seger, Schough, Blomqvist
Spain 2-1 Sweden
#Spain #Sweden #World #Cup #semifinal #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply