The Spanish team has a life or death match in this selection break. They currently have 9 points in the group and Norway with 7. That is, if they lose, the classification would be complicated, since second place could give them access to the Euro Cup classification if Norway took the three points in their meeting. Below we show you everything you need to know about the meeting:
City: Sevilla Spain
Stadium: Olympic Stadium
Date: ThursdayOctober 12
Match time: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina and 13:45 in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
Television channel: The 1 TVE
Livestream: RTVE Play
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Live stream:Star+
Television channel: SkyHD
Live stream: to be confirmed
Television channel: VIX+
Livestream: VIX+
Television channel: ESPN
Livestream: Star+
It can be followed through the main radio stations in the country Radio Marca, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER, Onda Cero and National Radio.
More news about the Spanish team
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Cyprus
|
6-0V
|
Euro Classification
|
Georgia
|
1-7V
|
Euro Classification
|
Croatia
|
0-0 VP
|
Nations League
|
Italy
|
2-1V
|
Nations League
|
Scotland
|
2-0 D
|
Euro Classification
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
England
|
1-3D
|
Euro Classification
|
Cyprus
|
0-3V
|
Friendly
|
Georgia
|
2-0V
|
Euro Classification
|
Norway
|
1-2V
|
Euro Classification
|
Spain
|
2-0V
|
Euro Classification
Within the list of those called up with the Spanish team, no injuries are reported.
Within the list of those called up with the Scottish team, no injuries have been reported.
Kepa; Carvajal, David García, Laporte, Balde; Zubimendi, Gavi, Mikel Merino; Nico Williams, Morata, Oyarzabal
Gunn, Porteous, Hendry, Tierney, Robertson, McGregor, Gilmour, Hickey, McGinn, McTominay, Adams
Norway 1-3 Spain
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Spain #Scotland #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #forecast