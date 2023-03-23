Next Saturday, March 25, Spain will play its first game with its sights set on qualifying for Euro 2024. It will play the match corresponding to day 1 of Group A of the Euro Cup qualifying against the Norwegian team.
This match will be the first confrontation in which Luis de la Fuente makes his debut as national coach.
Here all the information you need to know about this match:
City: The Rose Garden
Stadium: Malaga
Date: Saturday March 25
Match time: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina and 13:45 in Mexico
Referee: Benoit Bastien
VAR: Benoit Millot
Television channel: UEFATV
Live stream: Movistar+
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: SkyHD
live streaming: to be confirmed
Television channel: VIX+
Live stream: VIX+
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
It can be followed through the main stations in the country Radio Marca, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER, Onda Cero and National Radio.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Morocco
|
0 (3-0) 0 Loss
|
world
|
Japan
|
2-1 loss
|
world
|
Germany
|
1-1 Draw
|
world
|
Costa Rica
|
7-0 win
|
world
|
Jordan
|
1-3 win
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Finland
|
1-1 Draw
|
Friendly
|
Ireland
|
1-2 win
|
Friendly
|
Serbian
|
0-2 loss
|
Nations League
|
Slovenia
|
2-1 loss
|
Nations League
|
Sweden
|
3-2 win
|
Nations League
Within the list of summoned with the Spanish team, no injuries are reported.
Within the list of summoned with the Norwegian team, no injuries are reported.
Kepa; Carvajal, David Garcia, Laporte, Balde; Zubimendi, Gavi, Mikel Merino; Nico Williams, Morata, Oyarzabal
Nyland; Pedersen, Strandberg, Ostigard, Meling; Odegaard, Berg, Thorsby; Daehly, Sorloth, Solbakken
Spain 3-1 Norway
