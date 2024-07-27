The Spanish women’s football team is preparing for its second match in the group stage of the Olympic Games, facing Nigeria. In its debut, Spain managed a narrow 2-1 victory against Japan, thanks to goals from Aitana Bonmatí and Mariona Caldentey. Meanwhile, Nigeria lost by the narrowest of margins to Brazil. Here are five key predictions for this exciting encounter.
1. Spain will have more than 60% of the possession
Spain are known for their possession-based style of play, and they are likely to continue this trend against Nigeria. With players like Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas in the midfield, Spain are expected to control the pace of the match and keep possession above 60%, dominating the action and looking to create numerous scoring opportunities.
2. Cata Coll, the Spanish goalkeeper, will not concede a goal
Cata Coll showed her ability between the sticks in the first match and will be expected to maintain her defensive solidity against Nigeria. The Spanish defence, led by experienced players such as Irene Paredes, will work hard to keep the Nigerian attackers at bay, increasing Coll’s chances of keeping a clean sheet.
3. The weight of the attack will fall on Salma Paralluelo
Salma Paralluelo, one of the young promises of Spanish football, will have a crucial role in attack. With her speed, dribbling ability and finishing ability, Paralluelo will be a constant threat to the Nigerian defence. She is expected to be Spain’s main offensive reference, creating chances and looking to score at every opportunity.
4. Spain will throw more than ten times
Spain’s attacking and dominating style suggests that the players will create numerous scoring opportunities. Against Nigeria, the Spanish team is expected to have more than ten shooting opportunities, constantly putting pressure on the opposition goal. The ability to create and finish plays will be crucial to securing a victory and consolidating their position in the group.
5. Aitana Bonmatí will be MVP of the match
Aitana Bonmatí already showed her importance in the first match with a goal and an outstanding performance. She is expected to continue being the team’s driving force in midfield, distributing the play and contributing in defense and attack. Her vision, passing accuracy and scoring ability make her a strong candidate to be the most valuable player (MVP) of the match against Nigeria.
