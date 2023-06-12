After a somewhat disappointing debut as national coach, Luis de la Fuente and the Spanish selection are ready to face Italy in the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League. The winner of this match will play the final against the Netherlands or Croatia. Here is everything you need to know about the game:
In which stadium is Spain vs Italy played?
City: Enschede, Netherlands
Stadium: De Grolsch Veste
Date: Thursday June 15
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 15:45 in Argentina and 12:45 in Mexico
How can you watch Spain vs Italy on television in Spain?
Television channel: the 1
Live stream: RTVE.es
How can you watch Spain vs Italy on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Live stream: Star+
How can you watch Spain vs Italy on television in Mexico?
Television channel: Blue to go Video Everywhere
live streaming: Blue to go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Spain vs Italy on television in the US?
Television channel: Fox Sports
Live stream: fuboTV
How can you watch Spain vs Italy on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
What radio stations can be followed in Spain?
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Tiempo de Juego of Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Onda Cero…
Luis de la Fuente’s team continues to take shape and this time we have new faces in the squad. channels it returns to the absolute selection and names are dropped from the list like Daniel Ceballos. What most attracts the attention of the call is the lack of centrals, since it has only called laporte, Le Normand and david garciaalthough the latter will be low and enter Nacho instead.
Another player who falls off the list due to injury is Nico Williams, and Ansu Fati will be in his place.
After a pre-list in which Mancini did not call up any Inter player since the Champions League final was being played on June 10, the Italian coach has rectified and has decided to bring on five Inter players: acerbi, Bastoni, darmian and dimarcoin addition to Barella among the midfielders.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Scotland
|
loss 2-0
|
Eurocup Qualifier
|
Norway
|
3-0 win
|
Eurocup Qualifier
|
Morocco
|
Defeat 0-0 (penalties)
|
World Cup Qatar
|
Japan
|
loss 2-1
|
World Cup Qatar
|
Germany
|
Draw 1-1
|
World Cup Qatar
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
malt
|
0-2 win
|
Eurocup Qualifier
|
England
|
loss 1-2
|
Eurocup Qualifier
|
Austria
|
loss 2-0
|
Friendly
|
Albania
|
win 1-3
|
Friendly
|
Hungary
|
0-2 win
|
Nations League
Spain: Kepa; Carvajal, Nacho, Laporte, Alba; Rodri, Fabian, Gavi; Asensio, Joselu, Dani Olmo.
Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Acerbi, Bonucci, Spinazzola; Jorginho, Barella, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile.
Spain 2-1 Italy
