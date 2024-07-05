There was a day when Fabián Ruiz’s (Los Palacios y Villafranca) life changed. He, however, did not realise it. “At that moment, I didn’t think about it. Then, with time you realise it.” On 9 August 2017, with Barça on his trail to sign him for the reserve team, Fabián scored a beautiful goal in a friendly against Milan. “I had just been on loan [Elche] and in that pre-season things went well for me,” he recalls. Quique Setién asked him to stay at Villamarín, a year later he moved to Naples for 30 million. Today he is one of the leaders of PSG, the perfect complement to Rodri in Spain, always present in both areas: he is the top scorer for La Roja (two), the third who has run the most kilometres (34).

