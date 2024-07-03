Spain have made an excellent start to Euro 2024 in Germany. De la Fuente’s team have won all three group games, the only team to do so, strengthening their title bid. A thrilling quarter-final match now lies ahead, considered by many to be an early final, where Spain will face Germany on Friday 5 July 2024 at 18:00 (local time) in Stuttgart, Germany.
Now we will see which are the sanctioned and injured players for this match between Spain and Germany:
The Spanish national team faces its crucial quarter-final match against Germany at Euro 2024 with a fully available squad. Nacho and Ayoze, who had been doubtful due to injuries, have recovered and will be available for the match, although they will not start. This situation strengthens the team led by De la Fuente, who has had an outstanding start in the tournament and is looking to maintain its winning streak.
In addition, the Spanish team does not have any injured players, allowing them to field their strongest lineup. With tournament rules that clear yellow cards for the semi-finals, Spain has no players on suspension, eliminating the risk of suspensions for card accumulation in the next round. This condition ensures that De la Fuente can count on his full squad should they advance, optimising the chances of success on their road to the title.
Germany are preparing for their crucial quarter-final against Spain at Euro 2024 with all their players available. Tah, who was suspended for an accumulation of cards, has already served his suspension and will be able to attend the match, although he is not expected to start. Nagelsmann’s team has shown its strength by beating Denmark 2-0 in the round of 16, and is looking to maintain its title-winning streak.
Germany also have no injured players, allowing them to field their best starting XI. With tournament rules that clear yellow cards for the semi-finals, the team has no players on suspension, eliminating the risk of suspensions for card accumulation in the next round. This ensures that Nagelsmann can count on his full squad if they do advance, improving their chances of success in the tournament.
