We will have what could be an early final in the quarter-finals. The match between Spain and Germany at Euro 2024 will be played on Friday, July 5, 2024 at 18:00 (local time) in Stuttgart, Germany
Below we leave you with all the information on the Euro 2024 round of 16:
City: Stuttgart, Germany
Stadium: Mercedes Benz Arena
Date: July 5th
Schedule: 18:00 in Spain, 14:00 in Argentina, 11:00 in Mexico
Referee: To define
VAR: To define
In Spain The match can be followed live on La 1 de TVE and streaming via RTVE Play.
In Argentina It will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico on Sky HD and on USA in
Foxsports.com.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Georgia
|
4-1 V
|
Eurocup
|
Albania
|
0-1 V
|
Eurocup
|
Italy
|
1-0 V
|
Eurocup
|
Croatia
|
3-0 V
|
Eurocup
|
North Ireland
|
5-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Denmark
|
2-0 V
|
Eurocup
|
Swiss
|
1-1 E
|
Eurocup
|
Hungary
|
2-0 V
|
Eurocup
|
Scotland
|
5-1 V
|
Eurocup
|
Greece
|
2-1 V
|
Friendly
Spain had a remarkable run through the group stages of Euro 2024. They started with a convincing 3-0 win over Croatia, followed by a 1-0 victory over Italy. In their last match, they won 0-1 against Albania, securing a clean sweep of the group stage. Then, in the round of 16, they crushed Georgia 4-1.
This will be a tough match for Luis de la Fuente’s team, who in principle will not have any injured players.
Germany had a remarkable run through the group stages of Euro 2024. They started with a convincing 5-1 win over Scotland, followed by a 2-0 victory over Hungary. In their final match, they drew 1-1 with Switzerland, which was enough to secure first place in their group. In the round of 16, they beat Denmark 2-0.
Like the Spanish, Germany will not have any casualties for this match.
Spain: Unai Simon, Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Pedri, Fabian, Nico Williams, Morata, Lamine Yamal
Germany: Neuer, Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah, Raum, Sané, Andrich, Kroos, Musiala, Gundogan, Kai Havertz
This will certainly be one of the Euro Cup matches, it could very well be an early final. It will be a close match: Spain 1-0 Germany
More news about Euro 2024
#Spain #Germany #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply