The Spanish national team will face the German national team in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, this Friday, July 5 at 6:00 p.m. The match promises to resemble a final before its time. For the occasion, let’s compare the annual salary of two midfielders from each team: Fabián Ruiz and Toni Kroos.
Fabian Ruiz had a disappointing season with Paris Saint Germain, with uncertain passes and easy turnovers. However, the Spanish midfielder made up for it very well this summer. Lots of intensity, but above all finishing with his legs. It is quite rare for this type of player not to dare to try his luck. The Parisian scored a goal against Georgia in the quarter-finals, but also in the group against Croatia at this European Championship.
We have one of the best players in Europe in the midfield in Toni Kroos, the boss of the German national team and the best passer of this Euro 2024 with a success rate in transmissions close to 100%. The Madrid midfielder is not known for his ease in scoring a goal, but his role as a magician with the ball is more prominent. The Germans will be able to count on him to find the gaps against the Spanish players. The duels in the midfield will be very complicated in this part.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Annual gross salary
|
Fabian Ruiz
|
Paris Saint Germain
|
9 million euros
|
Toni Kroos
|
real Madrid
|
24.3 million euros
