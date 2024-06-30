ANDSpain, which qualified for the round of 16 with a perfect campaign, and Georgia, one of the big surprises of Euro 2024, face each other this Sunday in Cologne (Germany), in search of a place in the next phase of the tournament.

Spain is the clear favourite to advance to the quarter-finals, based on its performance and its history: it has won the Euro Cup three times (1964, 2008 and 2012). Georgia, on the other hand, is playing for the first time, but has already made a splash by beating Portugal in the final round of the qualifying round.

“We will go into this match with a lot of confidence, because we have absolutely nothing to lose. For me, we have already won the Euro,” warned Georgia coach, Frenchman Willy Sagnol.

Minute by minute of Spain vs. Georgia in the Euro Cup