Spain will play the round of 16 of Euro 2024 on Sunday, June 30, 2024. The match will be against Georgia, which qualified as one of the best third parties.
The match will take place at 21:00 (local time). This round of 16 stage will be played on June 30, and the winning teams will advance to the quarter-finals which will take place on July 5 and 6.
Spain had a remarkable run through the group stages of Euro 2024. They started with a convincing 3-0 win over Croatia, followed by a 1-0 victory over Italy. In their last match, they won 0-1 against Albania, securing a clean sweep of the group stages.
However, the team will be without two players for the round of 16: Nacho, due to a muscle injury, and Ayoze Pérez, who will be in doubt due to a muscle tear.
Georgia advanced to the round of 16 of Euro 2024 after winning, drawing and losing in their three group games. They started with a 3-1 defeat to Turkey and Slovenia, followed by a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic. Finally, they closed the group stage with a 2-0 victory in a game that was too much for the fans against Portugal.
Spain: Nacho and Ayoze Pérez (there is optimism that both can arrive).
Jesus Navas He was unable to take part in the session as he is still feeling discomfort in his right foot from the stomp he suffered in the match against Croatia. It is possible that he will not make it.
Georgia: Does not have
Spain: Does not have
Georgia: He will not have his midfielder Mekvabishviliawho will be absent due to suspension. This loss could affect the team’s dynamic in their crucial match.
Spain is one of the big favorites to win this Euro Cup and it has been shown in the group stage. Now that the crossovers are coming, we hope to see the best version of all its stars. If this happens, Georgia’s chances of pulling off an upset and advancing to the quarterfinals diminish.
