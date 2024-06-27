Spain will play the round of 16 of Euro 2024 on Sunday, June 30, 2024. The match will be against Georgia, which qualified as one of the best third parties.
The match will take place at 9:00 p.m. (local time). This phase of the round of 16 will be played on June 30, and the winning teams will advance to the quarterfinals that will take place on July 5 and 6.
Below we leave you with all the information on the round of 16 of Euro 2024:
City: Cologne, Germany
Stadium: Rhein-Energie-Stadion
Date: June 30th
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: To define
VAR: To define
In Spain The match can be followed live through La 1 de TVE and in streaming through RTVE Play.
In Argentina will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico in Sky HD and in USA in
Foxsports.com.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Albania
|
0-1V
|
Euro Cup
|
Italy
|
1-0V
|
Euro Cup
|
Croatia
|
3-0V
|
Euro Cup
|
North Ireland
|
5-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Andorra
|
5-0V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Portugal
|
2-0V
|
Euro Cup
|
Czech Republic
|
1-1E
|
Euro Cup
|
Türkiye
|
3-1D
|
Euro Cup
|
Montenegro
|
1-3V
|
Friendly
|
Greece
|
0 (4-2) 0 E
|
Euro Cup Qualification
Spain had an outstanding time in the group stage of Euro 2024. They began with a resounding 3-0 victory against Croatia, followed by a 1-0 victory against Italy. In their last match, they won 0-1 with Albania, achieving full success in the group stage.
However, facing the round of 16, the team will be without two players: Nacho, due to a muscle injury, and Ayoze Pérez, who will be in doubt due to a muscle tear.
Georgia advanced to the round of 16 of Euro 2024 after winning, drawing and losing in its three group matches. They started with a 3-1 against Turkey Slovenia, followed by a 1-1 against Czech Republic. Finally, they closed the group stage with a 2-0 victory in a match that seemed long for the fans against Portugal.
In the round of 16, Georgia will be without its midfielder Mekvabishvilia, who will be absent due to suspension. This loss could affect the team’s dynamics in its crucial confrontation against Germany.
Spain: Unai Simon, Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Pedri, Fabian, Nico Williams, Morata, Lamine Yamal
Georgia: Mamardashvili, Kakabadze, Gvelesiani, Kashia, Lasha Dvali, Lochosvili, Kochorashvili, Kiteishvili, Chakvetadze, Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze
Spain is one of the big favorites to win this Euro Cup and it has been shown in the group stage. Now that the crossovers are coming, we hope to see the best version of all its stars. If this happens, Georgia’s chances of pulling off an upset and advancing to the quarterfinals diminish.
Therefore, for this tie we are betting on a comfortable victory for the Spanish team.
Spain 3-1 Georgia
