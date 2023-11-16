We will have to experience a break in football at the club level, now the teams will have to face each other to get a place in the next Euro 2024, one of the teams that will play is the Spanish team that will have to face the Georgians. The winning team of the Nations League has fallen into the same group as Scotland, Georgia, Norway and Cyprus.
Below we will show you all the information necessary for the preview of this match that will face the Georgian team and the Spanish team.
Where is Spain vs Georgia played?
Date: Sunday September 19
Location: Valladolid, Spain.
Stadium: Municipal José Zorrilla.
Start time: 8:45 p.m. in Spain / 1:45 p.m. in Mexico / 4:45 p.m. in Argentina.
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
Where can you watch Spain vs Georgia in Spain?
Television channel: The 1
Live stream: RTVE Play, UEFA TV
Where can you watch Spain vs Georgia in Argentina?
Live Stream: UEFA TV
Where can you watch Spain vs Georgia in Mexico?
Live Stream: UEFA TV
Where can you watch Spain vs Georgia in Colombia?
Live Stream: UEFA TV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Cyprus
|
Euro Cup Qualification
|
Norway
|
0-1V
|
Euro Cup Qualification
|
Scotland
|
2-0V
|
Euro Cup Qualification
|
Cyprus
|
6-0V
|
Euro Cup Qualification
|
Georgia
|
1-7V
|
Euro Cup Qualification
|
Rival
|
Results
|
Competition
|
Cyprus
|
4-0V
|
Euro Cup Qualification
|
Thailand
|
8-0V
|
Friendly
|
Norway
|
2-1D
|
Euro Cup Qualification
|
Spain
|
0-7D
|
Euro Cup Qualification
|
Scotland
|
2-0 D
|
Euro Cup Qualification
For these matches to seek a place in the next Euro Cup to be played in 2024, the team coached by Luis de la Fuente will not have any casualties so far for this last international commitment.
On the other hand, those coached by Willy Sagnol will not suffer from injured players for this match either.
Spain: Unai Simón; Carvajal, Unai Simón; Carvajal, Pau Torres, Iñigo Martínez, Grimaldo; Zubimendi, Gavi, Aleix García; Rodrigo Riquelme, Morata, Nico Williams
Georgia: Mamardashvili; Mamuchashvili, Kashia, Lochoshvili, Kvirkvelia, Azarov; Chakvetadze, Kiteishvili, Kochorashvli; Zivzivadze, Kvaratskhelia
Spain 6-1 Georgia
