It’s time for the first qualifying matches of the Euro 2024. Spain will be favourites against Georgia in the round of 16. Top players will be on the pitch, including Georges Mikautadze and Nico Williams.
La Roja perhaps boasts one of the revelations of Euro 2024 in its ranks. Although he has not yet been decisive in the group stage, Nico Williams stood out, especially during the match against Italy.
During the Spanish victory, the winger tormented Giovanni Di Lorenzo, making him look ridiculous several times. His dribbling gave the Neapolitan defender a nightmare. After spending a full season at Athletic Bilbao, many European clubs want to sign him.
Luis de la Fuente’s men will have to be wary of one attacker in particular. Georges Mikautadze just happens to be top of the Euro 2024 scoring charts with three goals. After a failed move to Ajax Amsterdam, the Georgian returned to Ligue 1, where he scored 13 goals for FC Metz. The striker could soon sign for AS Monaco.
|
PLAYER
|
COUNTRY
|
EQUIPMENT
|
SALARY
|
NICO WILLIAMS
|
SPAIN
|
ATHLETIC BILBAO
|
10.42 M
|
GEORGES MIKAUTAZE
|
GEORGIA
|
METZ
|
1.04
A big match is coming up between one of the candidates to win everything and the tournament’s big surprise. Who will make it to the quarter-finals?
