Georgia will challenge Spain, one of the favourites for the title, in the round of 16 of Euro 2024. The match will take place this Sunday, June 30 at 9:00 p.m. (local time). It is the perfect opportunity to compare the salaries of the stars of the two teams.
Spain was undoubtedly the most impressive team in the group stage of Euro 2024. Located in the group of death along with Croatia, Italy and Albania, La Roja gave them no chance by beating them 3-0, 1-0 and 1-0 respectively. The presence of impactful wingers like Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams in Luis de la Fuente’s XI has reinvented Spain’s game.
Georgia also achieved a high-profile European Championship. In their first major competition in their history, Willy Sagnol’s men came out of a difficult group. After a cruel defeat against Turkey (3-1), the chances of qualification for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s teammates were slim. However, after a painful draw against the Czech Republic (1-1), the Georgians surprised everyone by beating Portugal (2-0) and moving up to eighth place.
This seemingly lopsided clash is the perfect opportunity to compare the salaries of Lamine Yamal and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, two supersonic wingers who, barring a surprise win, will be starters. The figures come from the website by Capology .
|
PLAYER
|
SELECTION
|
CLUB
|
SALARY
|
LAMINE YAMAL
|
SPAIN
|
BARCELONA
|
1.67M
|
KHVICHA KVARATSKHELIA
|
GEORGE
|
NAPOLI
|
1.54 M
