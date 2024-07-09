This Tuesday, July 9, Spain and France will face each other in the semifinal of the Euro 2024. The two teams are competing for the first ticket to the final. After a tournament of ups and downs, Kylian Mbappé will be closely followed.
The doubt was quickly dispelled! Despite a very irregular Euro 2024, Kylian Mbappé retains Didier Deschamps’ confidence. According to RMC Sport the French coach will once again field his captain in the Blues’ attack for this semi-final against Spain.
Let’s remember that Kylian Mbappé has only scored one goal since the start of this competition. It was a penalty, against Poland (1-1). Since then, the future Real Madrid player has not found the net. The presence of the protective mask on his face seems to worry the French striker. His performance, so far, has been disappointing.
The Blues’ number 10 also did not finish the game against Portugal. Physically limited, Kylian Mbappé made way for Bradley Barcola at the break in extra time. The future Madrid native watched the game from the bench. All of this could cast doubt on his presence in the French starting XI against Spain. Ultimately, this should not be the case.
Kylian Mbappé is also said to be in the starting XI alongside Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembélé. Antoine Griezmann is expected to pay the price for this tactical choice. The Atlético de Madrid midfielder is set to start on the bench for the French national team.
One thing is certain: Kylian Mbappé will be eagerly awaited during this encounter. It is particularly noticeable that the captain of Les Bleus is still under pressure before this match. It is up to him to silence the critics, securing a place in the final of Euro 2024.
