The Spain national team will face France on Tuesday 9 July in the first semi-final of Euro 2024 in Munich (9pm CET). For the occasion, we compare the annual salaries of the two defensive midfielders of his team: Rodri and N’Golo Kanté.
He is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, everyone respects him in the centre of the pitch and the game of both Manchester City throughout the season and Spain, now in Euro 2024, depends on him. An orchestra conductor who, as he has been doing at Manchester City, is the metronome of the Spanish midfield with De la Fuente’s men. The Madrid native is one of the executives of his national team and even scored in the great victory against Georgia (4-1). On the other hand, at his club, Rodri is coming off another full season, marked by a new Premier League in his record. The defensive midfielder wins the English championship for the fourth time.
Opposite him is one of the most popular players in France, N’Golo Kanté, who has made a successful comeback to the French national team. Two years after his last call-up, the 2018 World Cup winner quickly found his place in Didier Deschamps’ system and was instrumental in his team-mates’ Euro 2018 campaign. In Saudi Arabia, the former Chelsea player chose to move to Arab football last summer. The defensive midfielder brought joy to Al-Ittihad alongside Karim Benzema and Fabinho.
Spain and France are in the semi-finals of Euro 2024. The two teams are competing for the first ticket to the final of the competition. Neither team wants to miss the opportunity to write a new page in its history.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Annual gross salary
|
Rodri
|
Manchester City
|
11.4 million euros
|
N’Golo Kanté
|
Al-Ittihad
|
25 million euros
More news about Euro 2024
#Spain #France #Rodris #salary #compared #NGolo #Kantés
Leave a Reply