Spain face France on Tuesday 9 July in the first semi-final of Euro 2024 in Munich (21:00). To celebrate, we compare the salaries of the two full-backs: Marc Cucurella and Théo Hernandez.
Spain’s defensive revelation at Euro 2024, Marc Cucurella, has established himself on the left flank of the Iberian national team. The full-back perfectly complements winger Nico Williams. At club level, the La Roja defender has played for Chelsea for the last two seasons. His season in London was cut short by an ankle injury.
Opposite him, Théo Hernández is also playing his first European Championship. The French full-back distinguished himself in the quarter-finals against Portugal, scoring the winning penalty. The defender did not hesitate against Diogo Costa. At club level, the player has been playing for AC Milan since 2019. Theo Hernández is a key player in Milan’s defence. The player is apparently being heavily courted this summer.
Spain and France are aiming for a place in the final. Both teams have high ambitions for this match. Both countries want to write a new page in their history. The Spanish and French players dream of winning the Cup at the end of Euro 2024. Who is the favourite to take the win? If we had answered a few months ago, France would have had all the chances to win. Right now the answer is different; what La Roja has shown the world since the start of the tournament is more than fascinating.
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Gross annual salary
|
Marc Cucurella
|
Chelsea
|
9.10 M euros
|
Theo Hernandez
|
Milan
|
5.13 M euros
