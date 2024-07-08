This semi-final of the Euro 2024 It’s one of the most eagerly awaited matches! We’ll be treated to a magnificent match between Spain and France. A real final before its time, with many stars present on the pitch. La Roja is banking on Lamine Yamal, while Les Bleus are expecting a lot from Kylian Mbappé.
He is the jewel of La Roja! Since the start of this Euro 2024, Lamine Yamal has not ceased to impress. The FC Barcelona talent has already provided three assists in this competition. He will still be someone to keep a close eye on in Spain’s semi-final against France. The 16-year-old star will try to do everything possible to lead his team to the final.
Les Bleus, however, have a lot to do! They will be able to count on Kylian Mbappé. The new Real Madrid player has not necessarily shone at this Euro 2024, although he has only scored one goal from the penalty spot. The French captain, however, hopes to gain momentum as we get to the heart of the matter.
It is also an opportunity to compare the salaries of two of the best players on the planet. For this comparison we will take into account Kylian Mbappé’s salary at PSG.
|
player
|
Annual gross salary
|
Laminate Yamal
|
1.67 million euros
|
Kylian Mbappé
|
72 million euros
