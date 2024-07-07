Spain and France are preparing for a thrilling semi-final clash at Euro 2024. Spain reached this stage after a dramatic win over hosts Germany with a goal in the final minute of extra time. Meanwhile, France overcame Portugal in a tense penalty shoot-out to secure their place in the top four teams in the tournament. Here, we look at the injury and suspension absences that will affect both teams.
Spain: Injured and Sanctioned
Spain will be missing a few significant players for this crucial match. Firstly, Pedri suffered a sprained knee after a hard challenge from Toni Kroos in the early stages of the match against Germany. The absence of Pedri, a key player in the Spanish midfield, is a major blow for the team led by Luis de la Fuente. His creativity and vision of the game will be difficult to replace.
As for the sanctionsSpain will be without Robin Le Normand and Dani Carvajal, both of whom have been sidelined due to an accumulation of yellow cards. This situation will force the national team to make adjustments to its defensive line. Jesús Navas and Nacho Fernández are emerging as natural replacements to fill the vacant spots, bringing their experience and defensive solidity.
France: Full Squad and No Sanctions
Unlike Spain, France will be heading into the semi-finals with its entire squad available. There are no injured or suspended players in Didier Deschamps’ team. This situation allows Deschamps to count on his star eleven and a wide variety of tactical options to face Spain. The depth and quality of the French squad are a significant advantage in a tournament as demanding as the European Championship.
The full availability of players such as Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann, and N’Golo Kanté gives France greater flexibility in how they approach the match. This fullness in the squad not only strengthens their defence and attack, but also allows them to maintain a high tempo for the full 90 minutes – or longer if the match goes to extra time or penalties.
