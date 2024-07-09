Spain face France on Tuesday 9 July in the first semi-final of Euro 2024 in Munich. To celebrate, we compare the annual salaries of the national team’s two midfielders: Fabián Ruiz and Aurélien Tchouaméni.
What about Fabian Ruiz? The Spanish midfielder has looked like a completely different player since the start of the competition. The player from La Roja has scored two goals since the start of the tournament, against Croatia (3-0) and then against Georgia (4-1). At club level, Fabian Ruiz is having more difficulties with Paris Saint-Germain. Even so, the Spanish midfielder has had a good end to the season with the capital club.
Up front, Aurélien Tchouaméni is slowly finding his rhythm. The number 8 of the Blues missed the opening of Euro 2024 after returning late from injury. He is now an indispensable part of Didier Deschamps’ system. The Real Madrid midfielder is coming off an exceptional season at his club, with Ligue 1 and Champions League titles. An injury prevented the Frenchman from taking part in the final against Dortmund (2-0).
Spain is currently the favourite to win the European Championship, as it has been the team that has shown the most on the pitch so far. France has been heavily criticised for its difficulties in scoring goals, but it is the team that has conceded the fewest goals. We expect a great match.
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Annual gross salary
|
Aurélien Tchouaméni
|
real Madrid
|
12.5 M euros
|
Fabian Ruiz
|
PSG
|
9.09 M euros
