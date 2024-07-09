Pablo Amo: “The players are very convinced”

Panlo Amo, Spain’s assistant coach, told TVE: “The substitutions are as expected. But look at the goal the other day against Germany, full of non-regular players. We are 26 players. We have to be careful not to lose the ball. We have to control the game, with the ball and with vigilance. That first ball at the start is very important. The players are very convinced. Ayoze, if there is no guarantee that he will not be fit, we do not take risks.”