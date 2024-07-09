The Spanish national team faces the French national team this Tuesday, July 9, in the first semi-final of Euro 2024, in Munich (9:00 p.m.). For the occasion, we compare the annual salaries of two midfielders from each team: Dani Olmo and Antoine Griezmann.
Spain can be very grateful to Dani Olmo! The RB Leipzig player was the best player in the quarter-final match against Germany. On the bench at the start of the match, the Spanish midfielder made his entrance quickly, following Pedri’s injury after Toni Kroos’ fortuitous challenge in the 7th minute. The La Roja player opened the scoring in the match, his second goal since the start of the competition. Before delivering a decisive cross to Mikel Merino, for the winning goal at the end of extra time in the 119th minute that would make it 2-1 in favour of the Spaniards in the final score.
Antoine Griezmann is facing a much more complicated Euro 2019. The vice-captain of Les Bleus is struggling to regain his usual form for the French side. The Atlético de Madrid midfielder has been moved from one position to another, sometimes as a central attacking midfielder, sometimes on the right side of the French team’s attack. Antoine Griezmann has not been decisive since the start of the competition.
The stakes in the match are very simple: a place in the final of Euro 2024. Spain and the French national team dream of writing a new page in their football history. The match promises to be a tight one in this clash.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Annual gross salary
|
Dani Olmo
|
RB Leipzig
|
€9.43M
|
Antoine Griezmann
|
Atletico Madrid
|
€12.5M
Source: Capalogy
