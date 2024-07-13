The Olympic Stadium in Berlin will be the venue where the players of Spain and England will play the final of Euro 2024. The match will take place on Sunday, July 14 at 1:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time). This is the second consecutive final that the team from Spain and England have played. Three Lionswhich was defeated by Italy in 2020. In turn, La Roja arrives as the highest scoring team in the tournament and, if they win, they would become the country with the most titles in this competition.

This is the first time that the two teams have played in the final of this competition. The last time England and Spain met in the European Championship was in the quarter-finals in 1996. Back then, the English beat La Roja 4-2 on penalties at Wembley Stadium. Now it’s time for revenge.

Where to watch the Euro 2024 final

Mexico

The Euro 2024 final will be broadcast at 1:00 p.m. on open television by Channel 5, which belongs to Televisa, and also through the pay services, Izzi, Sky Sports and in streaming by Vix Premium.

USA

In the United States, the match will start at 3:00 p.m. (ET) in the zone that includes the states located in the east of the country, such as New York, Washington, Florida, Georgia, to name a few. While in the Central Time zone, which includes the states of Texas, Illinois, Wisconsin and others, it will start at 2:00 p.m. In the central zone of the North American country, the match will start at 1:00 p.m.

The Spanish broadcast can be seen on Univision, TUDN and Vix Premium, while in English it will be on Fox Sports. streamingthe Fubo TV platform will have the game available.

Argentina

For fans in Argentina, the final between the Iberian team and the Rosa team can be seen on ESPN and on the streaming on Disney+, at 4:00 p.m. It will also be accessible to those who have Flow, Telecentro Play or DGO. In addition, the minute-by-minute with statistics updated in real time will be on canchallena.com.

Colombia

In Colombia, Caracol Televisión and RCN Televisión will broadcast the Euro 2024 final starting at 2:00 p.m. These two channels will offer coverage of the match on open television. Additionally, the broadcast can be followed on DirecTV and Win Sports. Also on the pay television channel, ESPN and on streaming by Disney+.

Chili

In Chile, the Euro Cup final will start at 3:00 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN television and on the DirecTV service. The Disney+ and DGO platforms will have the broadcast live. streaming.

Sign up for the free EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and to WhatsApp channel and receive all the latest news on current events in this country.