These historic clashes between Spain and England set the stage for an electrifying final at Euro 2024, with both teams set to write a new chapter in their rivalry next Sunday at 9pm.
England beat Spain 3-2 in a thrilling match. Goals from Raheem Sterling (2) and Marcus Rashford secured the English victory, while Paco Alcácer and Sergio Ramos scored for Spain.
Spain beat England 2-1 at Wembley. Goals from Saúl Ñíguez and Rodrigo Moreno turned around Marcus Rashford’s opener, highlighting Spain’s strength on English soil.
England and Spain drew 2-2 in a friendly at Wembley. England took the lead with goals from Adam Lallana and Jamie Vardy, but Spain equalised in the final minutes with goals from Iago Aspas and Isco.
Spain defeated England 2-0 in Alicante. Mario Gaspar and Santi Cazorla scored for the home side, demonstrating the quality and dominance of the Spanish team in friendlies.
England beat Spain 1-0 at Wembley. Frank Lampard was the hero of the match with his goal, in a match where the English defence managed to contain the Spanish attack.
Spain beat England 1-0 at Old Trafford. Andrés Iniesta scored the only goal of the match, underlining the emerging talent of the Spanish midfielder.
Spain beat England 1-0 in Madrid. Asier del Horno scored the goal that gave Spain the victory in a very close match.
England beat Spain 3-0 in Birmingham. Goals from Nick Barmby, Emile Heskey and Ugo Ehiogu gave the English a convincing victory.
England knocked Spain out of the EURO quarter-finals on penalties. Hierro and Nadal missed for the red team.
Spain defeated England 1-0 with a goal from Fonseca, in a match that reflected Spain’s ability to win at home.
