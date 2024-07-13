With the Euro 2024 final just around the corner, Spain is preparing to face England with a team full of talent and determination. Below we leave you with the combined eleven of these two teams.
The Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper has established himself as a key player in the Spanish goalkeeping team. With his cat-like reflexes and ability to stop penalties, Simón brings security and confidence from the goal.
The Real Madrid right-back is known for his tenacity and ability to tirelessly get up and down the wing. His experience in top-level competitions is an added value for any team.
The Manchester City centre-back is a wall in defence. With his great ability to anticipate plays and his ability in the air, Stones stands as a defensive bulwark.
Another pillar in defence, Laporte brings solidity and a great ability to bring the ball out. His experience in European football makes him a complete and reliable centre-back.
Chelsea’s left-back is known for his dynamism and ability to contribute in both defence and attack. Cucurella is a versatile player who can adapt to a variety of game situations.
The Manchester City midfielder is the cornerstone of the midfield. His ability to win back the ball and distribute the play accurately is essential to the team’s balance.
The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder stands out for his vision and his ability to distribute the ball accurately. Fabian is a creative midfielder who can change the pace of the match with a precise pass.
The talented RB Leipzig midfielder brings creativity and goal-scoring from the attacking midfield. Olmo is a player who can break through defensive lines with his dribbling ability and finishing ability. He is currently the top scorer at the European Championship with three goals, equalling Harry Kane.
Barcelona’s young prospect brings pace and balance to the wings. With his dribbling ability and vision, Yamal is a constant threat to opposing defences.
Bayern Munich’s striker is one of the world’s best goalscorers. Kane combines power, precision and a great eye for goal, making him the leader of this team’s attack.
The Athletic Bilbao winger is known for his speed and ability to break through. Williams is a player who can open up defences with his runs down the wing and his precise crosses. Without a doubt one of the best players in the league.
