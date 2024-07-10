Englandrunner-up of the last European Championship, will have the opportunity to get rid of that thorn after defeating the Netherlands, this Wednesday in their semi-final in Dortmund, with which they will be the rival of Spain in Sunday’s final in Berlin.

According to the criteria of

Ollie Watkins (90+1) decided the game in the final stoppage time, after Xavi Simons put the Dutch ahead in the 7th minute. Harry Kane equalised for the English from a penalty in the 18th minute.

For the second consecutive European Championship, and for the first time outside their country, the British team will compete to win a title that was previously foreign, distant, and which they lost on penalties in the 2021 final against Italy at Wembley.

England are finalists at Euro 2024 Photo:AFP Share

The apotheosis of the crowd, the desolation of their rivals, the euphoria of the English players, exemplify everything that such a challenge entails. England won when they were playing their worst.

Suddenly. When extra time seemed the only possible outcome for the group of Gareth Southgategood first half, grey second half, winner because the coach’s solution to replace Kane and bring on Watkins, who had played 20 minutes up to then in this Euro, was perfect.

The solid Spain

Spain Photo:EFE Share

The Spanish national team of Luis de la Fuente She became the first player to win six consecutive matches in the final phase of a European Championship, after prolonging a historic run against France, with records of youth for Lamine Yamal and longevity for Jesús Navas.

In yet another match on its brilliant path to the final, Spain broke barriers and records. If in its comeback in the round of 16 against Georgia it closed twelve years without winning a knockout match without extra time or penalties and in the quarter-finals against Germany it beat the host for the first time in a major tournament (Euro or World Cup), in the semi-finals it went on to set a new record.

Spain is the first team to reach the final with six consecutive victories in a European Championship after beating Croatia (3-0), Italy (1-0), Albania (1-0), Georgia (4-1), Germany (2-1) and France (2-1).

Spain vs. England

The final match of the European Championship will be played this Sunday, July 14 in Berlin. The game will start at 2 pm, Colombian time. The TV rights for this part of the world are held by ESPN and Disney +.

SPORTS

More sports news