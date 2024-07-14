YoEngland, who had entered the tournament as the big favourites, and Spain, who have played the best football in the tournament, face each other this Sunday in Berlin for the title of champion of Euro 2024.

The road to the final was anything but easy for England. They came through the group stage first, but with only one victory, a narrow 1-0 win over Serbia, then drew 1-1 with Denmark and 0-0 with Slovenia. They then had to go to two penalty shoot-outs, against Slovakia in the round of 16 and Switzerland in the quarter-finals. And in the semi-finals they beat the Netherlands 2-1 with a late goal from Ollie Watkins.

Spain, on the other hand, have performed much better, winning all six of their matches: 3-0 against Croatia, 1-0 against Italy and 1-0 against Albania in the group stage; 4-1 against Georgia in the round of 16; 2-1 against Germany in the quarter-finals (in extra time) and 2-1 against France in the semi-finals.

