Benidorm bars expect to sell up to 70,000 litres of beer

It’s still 28 degrees and the beer has been flowing for hours in the so-called ‘guiri zone’ of Benidorm, a group of streets between Levante beach and Rincón de Loix where most of the leisure activities for British tourists are found. Discos, concert halls and bars with themed decorations on their facades topped with neon lights.

On the main roads, such as Mallorca and Gerona, hundreds of English fans are already gathering at this time, like Thomas, from Nottingham, who by this time says he has already had seven pints of drinks: “We like beer, and even more so when there is football on, it is much cheaper here than in our country,” he says.

According to the calculations made by the local hospitality association, ABRECA, by cross-referencing their consumption data when the English or Spanish teams play a football match, the expectation is that today they will be able to sell up to 70,000 litres of beer in Benidorm alone.