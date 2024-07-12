The Euro 2024 final between Spain and England, scheduled for next Sunday at 21:00, promises to be an epic clash. However, both teams are facing the match with concerns regarding the availability of some of their key players due to recent injuries.
On Spain’s side, talented midfielder Pedri will be a notable absentee. The young player suffered a grade II knee sprain after a hard tackle from Toni Kroos in the third minute of the quarter-final match against Germany. This injury has been a hard blow for the Spanish national team, as Pedri has been a key piece in the coach’s scheme. In addition, the Betis player Ayoze Perez He will also be unavailable due to a muscle tear that will keep him out of the final. Despite these absences, Spain will be able to count on all the other players, with no suspensions in its squad. Remember that Robin Le Normand and Dani Carvajal missed the semi-finals due to suspension, but will be available for the grand final.
In the England camp, the news is more encouraging. Luke Shaw, who arrived at the Euros with fitness problems, appears to have overcome his difficulties and is likely to feature in the final. The left-back played the entire second half of the last game, indicating his recovery. England have no suspended players, allowing manager Gareth Southgate to have his full squad available for the crucial clash with Spain.
Anticipation and excitement are at an all-time high, with both teams ready to give their all on the pitch and hoping to emerge as European champions.
