The match between Spain and England at Euro 2024 is scheduled for the final of the tournament. This exciting encounter will take place on Sunday, July 14. The exact time of the match is 9:00 p.m. for what will be one of the most anticipated moments of the championship, given the level and history of both teams in European competitions.
City: Berlin Germany
Date: July 14
Stadium: Olympiastadion Berlin
Referee: François Letexier (FRA)
VAR: Jerome Brisard (FRA)
In Spain The match can be followed live on La 1 de TVE and streaming via RTVE Play.
In Argentina It will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico on Sky HD and on USA on Foxsports.com.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
France
|
2-1 V
|
Eurocup
|
Germany
|
2-1 V
|
Eurocup
|
Georgia
|
4-1 V
|
Eurocup
|
Albania
|
1-0 V
|
Eurocup
|
Italy
|
1-0 V
|
Eurocup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Netherlands
|
2-1 V
|
Eurocup
|
Swiss
|
1 (5-3) 1 E
|
Eurocup
|
Slovakia
|
2-1 V
|
Eurocup
|
Slovenia
|
0-0 E
|
Eurocup
|
Denmark
|
1-1 E
|
Eurocup
Spain is proving to be a team with a great future. Players like Rodri, the best player in the defensive midfield, Lamine Yamal at just 16 years old, Nico Williams and his dribbling ability and the other players with incredible talent and a promising future, make Spain position itself as one of the best teams in football today. They will not have Pedri, who is injured.
Gareth Southgate’s men are heavily criticised for their play but they seem to have got off to a good start at this Euro, having reached the final of the tournament thanks to two extra-times, a penalty shoot-out and a goal in the last minute of the match in the semi-finals. Bellingham is the most outstanding figure in the squad, although together with Harry Kane much more was expected from these two footballers who are part of the top of football. The team with the three lions will do everything possible to win the Euro.
Spain: Unai Simon, Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Fabian, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams, Morata, Lamine Yamal
England: Pickford, Walker, Guehi, Stones, Trippier, Declan Rice, Mainoo, Bukayo Saka, Bellingham, Foden, Harry Kane
Spain 2-1 England
