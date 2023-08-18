Spain vs. England: find out the date, time and where to watch the game here

The city of sydneyin Australiais preparing to receive the two teams that will play the final of the Women’s World Cup, Spain and England.

The England team reached the final after defeating 1-3 to Australia; while the Spanish won 2-1 to Sweden. So now they will have to give everything on the field to define which team will be victorious.

To reach the final, the Spanish selection started getting the second place of the Group Cfalling below Japanthen they defeated Switzerland 5-1to Netherlands 2-1 already Sweden 2-1.

On the other hand, England stayed in the first place of the Group D, in which he got a ideal score. Then they beat Nigeria 4-2 (on penalties), to Colombia 2-1 already Australia 3-1.

When, at what time and where to watch the game?

The final of the tournament will take place at the Accor Stadium of sydneyon Sunday 20th of August at 5:00 a.m. and will be broadcast live on DirecTV Sports, DirecTV Go, RCN and TV snail.

What will FIFA give the winning team?

The FIFA made an increase in prizes for this ninth edition of the tournament, so the champions will get a prize $4,290,000 and for the runners-up be $3,015,000.

