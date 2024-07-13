Spain and England face each other in the final of the Euro 2024. The opportunity to see several of the key players in their position in action. This is particularly the case at full-back level. Dani Carvajal and Kyle Walker will be looking to stand out in a match where they will have a lot to do.
He is achieving a top-level Euro 2024! After another Champions League crown, Dani Carvajal now dreams of competing in an international competition and, as well as making history with the Merengue team, also doing so with the Spanish national team in his first and possibly his last Euro Cup. The Real Madrid full-back is in his best form since the start of the tournament, thus culminating a season of great high level, possibly the best of his entire football career. Suspended for the semi-final against France, he will return for the final in which he is expected to have great defensive power at right back, being fundamental for Spain to win the Euro Cup.
England will be expecting a lot from Kyle Walker, who has proven to be capable of playing at a higher level and being one of the best right-backs in football today. He will face Nico Williams who is having a very high level of competition and who will make things very difficult for him. The Manchester City full-back, however, has come up against some very high-quality opponents throughout his career… To help the Three lions to win the title, he will surely have to perform at his best this Sunday from 9:00 p.m.
|
player
|
club
|
Annual gross salary
|
Dani Carvajal
|
real Madrid
|
10.42 million euros
|
Kyle Walker
|
Manchester City
|
10.75 million euros
