In the second match of the Olympic group stage, Spain will face the Dominican Republic. In their first encounter, Spain managed a narrow victory against Uzbekistan, while the Dominican Republic drew with Egypt. Here, we look at five key predictions for the upcoming clash.
After a narrow win over Uzbekistan, Spain are expected to show a better performance against the Dominican Republic. The experience of the first match should have sharpened the team’s coordination, allowing them to play with greater fluidity and efficiency. The technical and tactical quality of the Spanish players suggests that they could achieve a more comfortable victory on this occasion.
Fermin Lopez, one of the most outstanding players of the Spanish team, has the ability and talent to be decisive in attack. His ability to position himself well and take advantage of opportunities makes him an ideal candidate to score in this match. Against a Dominican defense that can offer space, Fermin will have a good chance of finding the back of the net.
Spain is known for its possession-based style of play and ball control. In their first match, they already demonstrated their ability to dominate the game. Against the Dominican Republic, Spain are expected to maintain over 65% possession, using their ball control to wear down their opponent and create numerous scoring opportunities.
Pau Cubarsí had a difficult performance in the first match, where he won a penalty, received a yellow card and was substituted at half-time. The coach will probably opt to give him a rest and make adjustments to the defence. This decision is intended to ensure greater stability in the defence and avoid unnecessary risks, allowing other players to prove their worth.
The Dominican Republic failed to score in its opening game against Egypt, and the Spanish defense, tight after its first encounter, is expected to keep a clean sheet. Arnau will be the goalkeeper.
