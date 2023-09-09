We will have to experience a break in football at the club level, now the teams will have to face each other to get a place in the next Euro 2024, one of the teams that will play is the Spanish team that will have to face the Cypriots. The winning team of the Nations League has fallen into the same group as Scotland, Georgia, Norway and Cyprus.
The Spanish team came into this break as the fourth classified in Group A with a victory and a loss, but after the win against Georgia they are already second in the group.
Below we will show you all the necessary information prior to this meeting between Spanish and Cypriot:
Where is Spain vs Cyprus played?
Date: tuesday september 12
Location: Granada, Spain.
Stadium: Nuevo Los Cármenes Stadium.
start time: 8:45 p.m. in Spain / 1:45 p.m. in Mexico / 4:45 p.m. in Argentina.
Where can you watch Spain vs Cyprus in Spain?
Television channel: The 1
live streaming: RTVE Play, UEFA TV
Where can you watch Spain vs Cyprus in Argentina?
live streaming: UEFA TV
Where can you watch Spain vs Cyprus in Mexico?
live streaming: UEFA TV
Where can you watch Spain vs Cyprus in Colombia?
live streaming: UEFA TV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Georgia
|
1-7V
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Croatia
|
0(4-5)0V
|
UEFA Nations League
|
Italy
|
2-1V
|
UEFA Nations League
|
Scotland
|
2-0 D
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Norway
|
3-0V
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Scotland
|
0-3D
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Norway
|
3-1D
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Georgia
|
1-2D
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Armenia
|
2-2E
|
Friendly
|
Scotland
|
3-0 D
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
1
|
Scotland
|
fifteen
|
2
|
Spain
|
6
|
3
|
Georgia
|
4
|
4
|
Norway
|
4
|
5
|
Cyprus
|
0
For these matches in order to seek a place in the next Euro Cup to be played in 2024, the team coached by Luis de la Fuente will have two casualties. Marco Asensio and Dani Olmo could not finish the match against Georgia and, in the absence of carrying out the corresponding medical tests, they will not play in this match.
On the other hand, those coached by Temur Ketsbaia will not suffer from injured players for this match.
Spain: Kepa; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Balde; Rodri, Mikel Merino, Álex Baena; Lamine Yamal, Morata, Dani Olmo
Cyprus:Mall; Minas Antoniou, Ioannou, Laifis, Gogic Correia, Kostas Pileas, Kastanos, Kousoulos, Charalampous; Pitta
Spain 4-1 Cyprus
