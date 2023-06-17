Spain vs. Croatia: When is the Nations League Grand Final and where can I watch it?

Spain and Croatia will measure their forces next Sunday June 18 to define the new champion of the Nations League, a tournament of European teams created in 2019 by UEFA and looking for the third winner in its history.

How do the teams arrive for the match?



The Selection of Spain will face the crucial game with wind in the shirt, after eliminating the Italian team 2-1, in the semifinals of the tournament of the old continent and with a goal in the last minute by Joselu.

The Iberian team wants to regain the confidence it lost during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and after the turbulent departure of coach Luis Enrique. In addition, they seek to lift the Nations League title for the first time in its history and ‘get revenge’ from the final that they lost in 2021 to France.

Spain seeks its first crown in the tournament

For her part, the Selection of Croatia wants to surprise, Well, it does not arrive as the great favorite to keep the crown. The Balkans want to put ‘the icing on the cake’ to a golden generation of players who have achieved great prominence internationally.

the croatian painting managed to eliminate the Netherlands team in ‘semis’ in a match that lasted until extra time and which was defined thanks to goals from Pekovic and Modric.

The Balkans eliminated Netherland

Time, date and where to see the great final of the Nations League



The definition of the tournament of nations of the old continent It will be possible to live live next Sunday, from 1:45 in the afternoon, Colombian hour. The match between Spain and Croatia will be played at the Rotterdam Feijenoord Stadium and the live broadcast can be experienced through ESPN and the Star+ streaming platform.

