Spain vs. Costa Rica: see the great goals of the match, World Cup in Qatar

Spain vs. Costa Rica.
Spain vs. Costa Rica.
Game for group E of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
November 23, 2022, 11:58 AM
Spain and Costa Rica play the group E match of the Qatar World Cup 2022with great favoritism for the Europeans.
The ‘ticos’, led by the Colombian, Luis Fernando SuarezThey want to go as far as possible and that’s why they came to the World Cup.
The Spanish, who are guided by Luis Enriquethey almost have the obligation to overcome the first round.
The Europeans went ahead with so much of Elm at minute 11 of the first part.
Marco Asencio he scored the second at minute 21 of the first half.
The 3-0 came from a penalty, collection of Ferran Torresminute 30 of the initial.
